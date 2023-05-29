Biker snatches woman’s purse

Phagwara, May 28
A masked person on a motorcycle snatched a purse from a woman, Harwinder Kaur, when she was returning home in a rickshaw.
The purse contained gold ornaments, including a bangle, a chain and a pair of earrings, besides Rs 2,500 and two ATM and credit cards. The police have registered case under Section 379B of the IPC.
In another incident, water taps and other household goods were reportedly found stolen from the house of a petrol pump Owner, Taranjit Kinra, in local Hargobind Nagar, a posh locality of the town.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott
Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...
7 students die in road accident in Guwahati
The incident takes place in Jalukbari area
Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared
Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...