Biker snatches woman’s purse

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 28

A masked person on a motorcycle snatched a purse from a woman, Harwinder Kaur, when she was returning home in a rickshaw.

The purse contained gold ornaments, including a bangle, a chain and a pair of earrings, besides Rs 2,500 and two ATM and credit cards. The police have registered case under Section 379B of the IPC.

In another incident, water taps and other household goods were reportedly found stolen from the house of a petrol pump Owner, Taranjit Kinra, in local Hargobind Nagar, a posh locality of the town.