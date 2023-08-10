Bikers flee with couple’s purse

Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a purse from a couple near Goal Chowk here on Tuesday evening. The couple hailing from Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) was going in a rickshaw to a hotel. SHO City Amandeep Nahar said the victim, Surinder Kumar, told the police that he, along his wife Usha, came to Phagwara for the admission of their daughter in LPU. They were going in a rickshaw to a hotel when the robbers struck and snatched a purse containing valuables, including cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The suspects managed to flee. A case under Sections 379B and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Mystery over man’s death

Phagwara: A resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS) was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Bilga on Monday. Investigating Officer (IO) Avtar Lal said the deceased had been identified as Balwinder Kumar (55), a resident of Usmaan Pur village falling under the Rahon police station, SBS Nagar. The IO said the deceased might have fallen into the canal in an inebriated condition and died due to drowning. His body was found in a canal near Bilga village. OC

Jalandhar to get new MC chief

Jalandhar: Rishi Pal Singh, a 2014 batch IAS officer, will be the new Jalandhar MC Commissioner. Abhijeet Kaplish, who took the charge in November, did not even complete a year as the MC Commissioner. Before Kaplish, Devinder Singh was the MC Commissioner. He remained at the post for only four months.

