Bikers snatch earrings, held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two persons on the charge of snatching earrings from a woman. Investigating Officer (IO) Avtar Lal said the suspects had been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and Arashdeep Singh, alias Arash, residents of Pat Bhalai, Bilga village. Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Pati Bhatti village, complained to the police that the motorcycle-borne suspects snatched her earrings. The IO said a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. The motorcycle used in the crime had been impounded. OC

Cash, jewellery items stolen

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Amrik Singh, a resident of Kang Sahibu village, complained to the police that unidentified persons barged into his house on the night of August 12 and stole Rs 20,000 in cash, 18 grams of golden jewellery and 20 grams of silver jewellery. Investigating Officer Amrik Singh said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified suspects. OC

Biker dies in road mishap

Phagwara: A person was killed after the bike he was riding collided with an auto-rickshaw on the Phagwara-Banga road on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Jatinder Singh (48), a resident of Guru Nanakpura, Phagwara. The incident took place while he was going to Nawanshahr. The police have registered a case. OC

Woman among 4 gangsters held

Phagwara: The Sadar police arrested four gangsters, including a woman, and recovered a stolen scooter, sharp weapons and a bottle of intoxicant spray from their possession on Sunday night. Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh Gill said the gangsters had been identified as Sonia, Himmat Singh, alias Kali, Karan Kumar, alias Billa, and Prabhdeep, alias Kapal, all residents of Rawalpindi village near Phagwara. They had confessed their involvement in several criminal incidents. They were produced before the judicial magistrate, who sent them to police remand. OC

Doctor nabbed under POCSO Act

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a doctor on the charge of outraging a minor girl’s modesty. Investigating Officer (IO) Inspector Seema said the suspect had been identified as Sunil Tandon, a resident of Mohalla Tondonan, Nakodar. The victim’s father complained to the police that his minor daughter went to the doctor’s clinic where the suspect touched her inappropriately on the pretext of teaching her physiotherapy. The complainant said when he went to the doctor’s house, the suspect assaulted him also. The IO said a case under Sections 354 and 323 of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act, 2019, had been registered against the suspect. He was produced in a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

