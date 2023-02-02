Bilga resident held for selling Chinese string

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, February 1

The Bilga police have arrested a local shopkeeper on the charge of selling Chinese string which has been banned.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mohinder Pal said the accused has been identified as Major Singh, a resident of Sangowal village. They also seized two rolls of the Chinese string and eight empty rolls from his possession.

The SHO said a case has been registered under Section 188 of the IPC.