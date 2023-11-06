Bilga resident injured in firing

Phagwara, November 5
A Bilga resident suffered serious injuries in a firing incident on Saturday evening. SHO Mohinder Pal said the victim had been identified as Lakhjit Singh, a resident of Pati Bhatti Bilga village.
The SHO said the victim was working at his well on the Bilga-Sham Pur link road when two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants came there and fired at him leaving him seriously injured. The SHO said the police reached the spot and recovered two empty and one live cartridge.
