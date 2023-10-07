Bilga resident killed in accident

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A resident of Bilga village was killed in an accident. Investigating officer (IO) Amarik Singh said the deceased was identified as Baljit Kaur (35), a resident of Bilga village. Her husband Hassan told the police that Baljit was seriously injured in an accident and died. The IO said the body of the deceased was handed over to kin after a post-mortem and initiating proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. OC

Sewer project behind schedule

Phagwara: The ongoing Rs 24.4-crore project for laying sewer lines in Nurmahal is yet to be completed even after 12 years. The project, started by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and allotted to private agencies is going on at a snail’s pace. As per schedule, the project was to be completed in nine months. Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal laid the foundation of the project on February 11, 2011. Nagar Council (NC) president Hardip Kaur Johal said the project had not been completed. She said the Executive Officer had written to Executive Engineer to complete the project at the earliest. OC

MC collects over Rs 37l tax

Phagwara: The Nurmahal Municipal Council (MC) has collected over Rs 37 lakh property tax till October 4. Junior assistant Baldev Raj Mehmi said the civic body had target of collecting Rs 58 lakh tax. He said the government had given a 10 per cent deduction in property tax till September 30. He said the MC would issue notices to tax defaulters. OC

Woman held for liquor smuggling

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a woman on the charge of smuggling liquor. Shankar police post in-charge Sukhwinder Kumar said 10 bottles of country-made liquor were seized from the possession of Krishna, a resident of Bajuha Khurd village. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the suspect, who was released on bail.

#Phagwara