‘Bill Liyao, Inaam Pao’ scheme to start from today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 31

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Thursday urged city residents to take maximum advantage of the “Bill Liyao, Inaam Pao” scheme, an initiative of the Punjab Government to encourage buyers collect bills from dealers after purchase of goods.

The scheme would be implemented from Friday under which people could avail benefits up to Rs 29 lakh per month. A draw would be held on the seventh day of every month.

The DC said the objective of the scheme was to encourage consumers to collect bills from dealers after purchasing goods. The DC said residents should register on the “Mera Bill” app after downloading it on their cellphones and take advantage of the scheme. He said consumers could participate in a lucky draw by uploading the purchase bill on the app. The bill must have a minimum value of Rs 200. Sale bills of petroleum products and liquor are not eligible for the draw.