Binewal-Mahindwani road develops potholes within three months of constrcution

The newly constructed road connecting Binewal with Mahindwani has started developing potholes at several places within just three months of its construction, raising questions over the quality of the work.

Advertisement

The upper layer of the road has started coming off at several points, leaving potholes and loose gravel on the carriageway. The road shoulders, or berms, on both sides are also yet to be completed. The condition is causing inconvenience to commuters and increasing the risk of accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

Advertisement

Local residents said the road had remained in a poor condition for nearly five years, with potholes making travel difficult. They said they had hoped the new construction would provide a permanent solution, but the road had started deteriorating within months.

Advertisement

Residents have raised questions over the quality of material used in the construction and demanded a high-level inquiry. They alleged that prescribed standards may not have been followed by the Punjab Mandi Board and the contractor concerned.

According to residents, the top layer has come off at several places and loose gravel is scattered on the road. They claimed that two-wheeler riders had also slipped and suffered injuries at some locations.

Advertisement

The incomplete berms on both sides of the road have also become a cause for concern. At several places, there is a considerable difference in level between the paved road and the roadside. Residents said small vehicles could lose balance while giving way to heavy vehicles, particularly at night when visibility is poor.

Panchayat samiti member Mohan Lal Binewal, former Mahindwani sarpanch and panchayat Samiti member Kulbhushan Kumar, former sarpanch Davinder Singh, Numberdar Baijnath Chaudhary, panchayat samiti member Kamal Kataria, former Mahindwani sarpanch Subhash Kisana, District Congress vice-president Bindu Bhubalan and Pawan Sharma Jhonowal have demanded an inquiry by the Punjab Government and the Vigilance Department into the tender and construction work.

They demanded that the quality of the material used be checked and the berms on both sides be completed at the earliest. They warned that if no action was taken soon, residents would be forced to launch a protest and even block the road.