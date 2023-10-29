Bio-mining at dumping site: No relief in sight as firm for re-tendering of project

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 28

Even as the process of issuing tenders for starting bio-mining at the main solid waste dumping site in Wariana village was done for the fourth time, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) has again rejected it, calling for re-tendering of the project.

Officials of the Smart City project got the tendering process re-started in June this year. Four months later, the officials have asked for re-tendering for a healthy competition among the bidders. Thus, the city’s waste getting collected in 16 acres of land at the MC’s main dumping site at Wariana village is set to spread further with 500 tonnes of waste getting added up on a daily basis.

The project has been hanging fire for the past four years. The tenders for bio-mining on outsource model were first floated in 2019 and then again in 2020. Since the estimated cost for it was around Rs 73 crore, the state government had called for cost reduction and change of model. The project design was changed to CapEx-OpEx model and the amount was halved to Rs 32.11 crore.

The project was handed over to EcoGrab Company from Chennai. Owing to its issues with the bank, it could not sustain. It had cleared 33,000 tonnes of waste. Despite concessions by the MC, the pact was terminated.

Five companies gave bids after tenders were issued again in June. Tenders of two companies - one based in Gurgaon and another one in Jind - were found to be in order, but the PMIDC once again called for re-tendering.

Since the bio-mining project in Ludhiana is also held up for similar reasons, officials of Jalandhar Smart City are now of the opinion that the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company should re-issue tenders at a central level in Chandigarh, finalise a company at its own end and allot work.

