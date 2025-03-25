DT
Home / Jalandhar / Bio-mining process stopped for 2 days due to fire at Wariana dump

Bio-mining process stopped for 2 days due to fire at Wariana dump

The bio-mining project was initiated in August last year and is supposed to be completed in 32 months
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:03 PM Mar 25, 2025 IST
Due to the fire that broke out in Wariana dump, the process of segregation of wet and dry waste that is going on under the bio-mining project — which is already moving at a snail's pace — was stopped for two days. The dump had caught fire on Sunday night, and 20 fire tenders were pressed into service. For two days, smoke kept on emanating from the dump.

The much touted bio-mining project that was initiated in August last year is supposed to be completed within 32 months.

In 2017, the project was planned to manage and process the waste at Wariana dump. A detailed report of its importance was also prepared. Because of no work done, the contract of the previous company was terminated last year and the garbage mound at the dump only grew bigger all this while.

The process has finally been started by the new company that was given the contract. There is 8 lakh cubic metric waste at the site and a hill-like structure of garbage oversees the city. The overflowing waste is spewing toxins into the air. People living in nearby areas of the dump site are stressed as they are living amidst pollution and diseases.

The city generates above 450 tonne of garbage every day. Even the other small dump sites are filled. To tackle these problems, the bio-mining project had been initiated.

