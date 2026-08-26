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Home / Jalandhar / BIS cracks down on Jalandhar manufacturer, seizes 80 non-certified hand dryers

BIS cracks down on Jalandhar manufacturer, seizes 80 non-certified hand dryers

Legal action initiated under BIS Act; violation can attract jail term, fine

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:31 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Swooping down on a unit violating quality control standards in the manufacture of hand dryers, a team of the Bureau of Indian Standards raided a manufacturer in Jalandhar, seizing 80 hand dryers.

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Acting on specific information regarding violation of a Quality Control Order, a team of officials from Bureau of Indian Standards, Jammu & Kashmir Branch Office, conducted an enforcement raid (search & seizure) at a manufacturing unit near Pathankot Road, Near Reru Pind Gate in Jalandhar.

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During the raid, Hand Dryers without the mandatory BIS Standard Mark (ISI Mark) were found at the premises.

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They were found to have details such as the brand name, name of the manufacturer, and date of manufacture, but didn’t bear the ISI mark.

A total of 80 Hand Dryers were seized for contravention of Section 17(1)(a) of the BIS Act, 2016.

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The violation is punishable under Section 29 of the BIS Act, 2016, with a provision for imprisonment up to two years, or a fine not less than Rs 2,00,000, or both.

Further legal action is being initiated for filing a complaint before the competent Court of Law.

BIS officials appealed to consumers to use the ‘BIS CARE’ mobile application (available on Android and iOS) to verify

mandatory BIS certification, check the authenticity of the ISI Mark/BIS Hallmark, and lodge complaints regarding non-certified mandatory products or misuse of these marks.

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