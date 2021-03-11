Biweekly mandi at Jalandhar Urban Estate Phase-I a nuisance for residents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 30

Biweekly mandi being held near Urban Estate Phase-I has become a nuisance for the residents residing nearby. The residents say scores of vegetable, fruit and cloth vendors leave behind piles of waste on the roads making it difficult for the residents to step out.

Besides, the foul smell emanating from the accumulation of garbage and dirty water has made their lives miserable. Plastic packaging, abandoned garments, and other items continue to rot by the side of main roads adding to their woes.

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, Gurcharan Singh, a resident, said a narrow kutcha road has been allotted by Municipal Corporation for temporary mandi, which is held on every Wednesday and Saturday on the outward area of Urban Estate Phase-I adjoining the Army land and Police Station Division No. 7.

He said earlier adjoining Army land was also covered by mandi vendors, but now the Army has cordoned off its boundary and hence vendors cannot go there. “Therefore, a very narrow kutcha road, which is full of potholes and craters, is being used as a mandi,” he said, adding that these potholes get filled with water and debris of vegetable waste due to which the entire area is surrounded by a pungent smell.

He further said people coming to purchase vegetables and other items park their vehicles here and there, which further results in great rush and chaos. “A lot of empty space is there on the same kutcha road which remains unused. If MC officials pay attention to the issue and make proper utilisation of that space and rebuild the kutcha road, the problem could be solved,” he added.

Another resident, Kavita Mishra, said ignorance of MC officials have further worsened the problem as no cleaning is being done on the next day of the mandi. “Apart from vegetable and fruit vendors, the MC officials also allow fast food sellers, utensil and grocery sellers to hold their stalls, which is against the law,” she alleged.

She further said many times vendors forcibly put their stalls in front of their houses and when the residents object they show the slip issued to them by MC officers and argue that they can put their stall anywhere.

The residents also appealed to the MC officials to make arrangements of cleaning after mandi closes and assign duties to sweepers. They said at least one person from MC should be deployed at the mandi, who keeps a watch over the vendors.

Chief Sanitary Inspector Hitesh Aggarwal said he would personally visit the area to take stock of the situation and will ensure that garbage is being lifted on time, so that residents do not have to suffer.