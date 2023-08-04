Bizmen extend help to deluge-hit victims

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 3

Industrialists have also come forward to help people living in flooded villages. Today, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) handed over a list of medicines required in the flood-affected areas to Chief Surgeon Raman Sharma.

“We have provided medicines to over 1,000 persons, for which a list of the required medicines was provided by the Civil Surgeon,” said Gursharan Singh, member of the JAC.

“We will provide every medicine at any time as per the requirement. We will also adopt a village so that every possible help offered to those in need,” he added. “The JAC is already arranging 150 kits of ration for resident of villages,” he said.