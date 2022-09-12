BJP accuses AAP govt of splurging taxpayers' money on political ads

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 11

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma today accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of splurging the taxpayers’ money for taking out advertisements in other states. He made this claim during a meeting of BJP leaders and workers from across the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Sharma took a dig at the AAP for taking out Hindi-language advertisements in a state where Punjabi is widely spoken, saying, “Now the state CM is taking out ads in Hindi. He is not addressing Punjab. He is eyeing other states. The money belongs to Punjabis, but these ads are being carried with elections in the neighbouring states in mind. Why is the money earned with our sweat and blood being wasted?”

The BJP state president further said, “Just six months on, people have lost faith in the AAP. The Sangrur bypolls ring alarm bells for the party. They spoke of the mining policy, and now illegal mining is rampant.”