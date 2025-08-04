DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / BJP accuses AAP of ‘gangster politics’ and political vendetta

BJP accuses AAP of ‘gangster politics’ and political vendetta

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:58 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Punjab BJP leaders have launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing them of resorting to “gangster-like” tactics to intimidate opposition figures. Senior BJP leaders Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal, Munish Dhir and media panellist Parminder Mehta alleged that the state machinery is being misused for political vendetta, particularly against those joining the BJP.

Advertisement

The criticism follows an alleged vigilance raid at the residence of real estate businessman and senior leader Ranjit Singh Gill, who had joined the BJP hours earlier. BJP leaders claimed the raid was politically motivated, aimed at sending a warning: “Anyone joining the BJP will face immediate harassment.”

“This is not just misuse of power; it is a direct attack on democracy,” said Grewal. “Gill joined the BJP late at night, and by morning, vigilance officers were at his door. What kind of governance is this?”

Advertisement

The BJP leaders further compared the AAP-led government to criminal gangs operating in the state, drawing parallels with the recent firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence, allegedly orchestrated by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. They questioned the government’s failure to curb gang violence in Punjab.

“Gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Goldy Brar are running criminal networks from jail, while the government seems to be learning from them,” said Munish Dhir. “Instead of behaving like a democratic administration, this government is functioning like a gang.”

Advertisement

The BJP also accused AAP of deviating from its original ideology and transforming into a business entity. “The Aam Aadmi Party is no longer a political party. It has become ‘Aam Aadmi Property Developers Pvt Ltd’, with Arvind Kejriwal as its chairman,” Parminder Mehta mocked.

The leaders also criticised the state government’s controversial land pooling policy, claiming it is designed to benefit select private interests at the expense of farmers. The AAP-led Punjab government was accused of prioritising personal and financial gains over public welfare, prompting demands for immediate clarification from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts