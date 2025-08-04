BJP accuses AAP of ‘gangster politics’ and political vendetta

Punjab BJP leaders have launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing them of resorting to “gangster-like” tactics to intimidate opposition figures. Senior BJP leaders Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal, Munish Dhir and media panellist Parminder Mehta alleged that the state machinery is being misused for political vendetta, particularly against those joining the BJP.

The criticism follows an alleged vigilance raid at the residence of real estate businessman and senior leader Ranjit Singh Gill, who had joined the BJP hours earlier. BJP leaders claimed the raid was politically motivated, aimed at sending a warning: “Anyone joining the BJP will face immediate harassment.”

“This is not just misuse of power; it is a direct attack on democracy,” said Grewal. “Gill joined the BJP late at night, and by morning, vigilance officers were at his door. What kind of governance is this?”

The BJP leaders further compared the AAP-led government to criminal gangs operating in the state, drawing parallels with the recent firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence, allegedly orchestrated by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. They questioned the government’s failure to curb gang violence in Punjab.

“Gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Goldy Brar are running criminal networks from jail, while the government seems to be learning from them,” said Munish Dhir. “Instead of behaving like a democratic administration, this government is functioning like a gang.”

The BJP also accused AAP of deviating from its original ideology and transforming into a business entity. “The Aam Aadmi Party is no longer a political party. It has become ‘Aam Aadmi Property Developers Pvt Ltd’, with Arvind Kejriwal as its chairman,” Parminder Mehta mocked.

The leaders also criticised the state government’s controversial land pooling policy, claiming it is designed to benefit select private interests at the expense of farmers. The AAP-led Punjab government was accused of prioritising personal and financial gains over public welfare, prompting demands for immediate clarification from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.