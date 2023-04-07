BJP, Akali Dal-BSP keep cards close to their chest

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 6

Even as the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have taken a lead in declaring their candidates for the May 10 Jalandhar (reserved) Lok Sabha bypoll, the BJP and the alliance of SAD and BSP are yet to reveal their cards.

Though the BJP had inducted Majhabi Sikh leader and former Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajinder Singh in the party about five days back, the party has so far not declared him as its candidate. As his joining was announced, the perception was that he would be declared the candidate in a day or so but the state leadership of the party seems to be in favour of a Ravidassia candidate only.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwini Sharma has been projecting his aide Rajesh Bagha as the candidate but most leaders in the party are of the view that he could be a weak candidate in comparison to the much more vocal Karamjit Chaudhary of the Congress and an aggressive Sushil Rinku of the AAP. Bagha, who has been the Chairman of Punjab SC Commission, was a candidate for the Phagwara bypoll in 2019 too but failed to make a mark and had trailed by 24,615 votes.

The BJP leadership has been conveying it to the senior party leadership that they need to import a more aggressive Dalit leader for the elections. As rumours of ex-CM Charanjit Channi shifting to the BJP did the rounds this afternoon, the entire camp of the saffron party in Jalandhar had all of a sudden come alive. But the reports were dismissed soon after. The leaders are also learnt to be in touch with another Congress leader from Jalandhar persuading him to join.

Owing to the fact that there still is one week left for the filing of nomination papers to begin (from April 13 to 20), the SAD too has chosen to wait and watch for a better deal which suits both the SAD and the BSP. The BSP leadership is learnt to have had certain reservations over the nomination of Akali ex-MLAs Pawan Tinu and Baldev Khaira, both of whom had quit the BSP to join SAD. “Why should we support a person who quit the party for his personal benefits,” the BSP workers have been asking.

The SAD is learnt to have even given a thought to taking back ex-minister Sarwan S Phillaur. Phillaur was made to resign as minister owing to an ED inquiry against him and his son. He had joined the Congress but in 2022 quit it too to join SAD (Sanyukt). SAD leaders Sikander S Maluka and Gurpartap Wadala are learnt to be in favour of his rejoining SAD but the Phillaur ex-MLA Baldev Khaira is learnt to be uneasy over any such decision. The names of BSP leaders Avtar S Karimpuri and Balwinder Kumar, who had won by 2.04 lakh votes in 2019, too have been doing the rounds in the event SAD intends to pass on the ticket to the BSP.