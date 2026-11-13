BJP alone can ensure Punjab’s growth, says CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said all-round development of Punjab was possible only if the BJP formed the government in the state. He claimed that states governed by the BJP-led double-engine governments had witnessed rapid development.

Addressing a BJP rally in Hoshiarpur, Saini said Punjab had once been among the leading states, but its condition had deteriorated due to the wrong policies of successive governments.

Haryana Cabinet Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa was also present on the occasion.

Before addressing the rally, Saini welcomed Aam Aadmi Party leader Ravinder Sharma, who joined the BJP along with his supporters. He said he shared a close bond with Punjab, particularly Hoshiarpur, and felt fortunate to visit the city known for its association with saints.

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Targeting the Congress and the AAP, Saini alleged that their governments had pushed Punjab into a quagmire of corruption. He said both parties had promised to free the youth from drug addiction, while the Congress had even taken an oath on the issue. However, the situation had not improved as expected.

Taking a swipe at the government, he questioned how a state could be made drug-free if its Chief Minister himself was allegedly involved in drug consumption.

He said Haryana had made significant progress in various sectors through hard work and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the state's achievements.

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Saini claimed that the people of Punjab had seen the performance of all political parties and now made up their minds to support the BJP.

Former Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla and former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna alleged that Punjab was heading towards ruin while the Chief Minister was merely watching as a spectator. They said Ravinder Sharma had joined the BJP because he understood the problems facing the state.

Former minister Bibi Mahinder Kaur Josh welcomed Saini and said his visit had infused fresh enthusiasm among party workers.

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District BJP president Nitin Gupta Nannu thanked the Haryana Chief Minister, party office-bearers and workers for attending the rally. He assured the newly inducted members that they would be given due respect and recognition in the party.

Dr Dilbag Rai, Sahil Sampla, former Mayor Shiv Sood, former district president Nipun Sharma, Kisan Morcha district president Avtar Singh Dandian, Dheeraj Aeri, advocate DS Bagi, Balwinder Kumar, Rakesh Ohri, Rajan Sharma, Rajinder Bitta and Shiv Raj Chaudhary were among those present.