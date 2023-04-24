BJP begins ‘Maha Sampark’ campaign

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar April 23

The BJP on Sunday began its Maha Sampark Abhiyan, ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, reaching out door to door to the electorate to tell people about the central government schemes and works done for the public welfare in the past one year.

A host of party leaders, including the state president, party national and state office-bearers along with mandal presidents and workers began the campaign in support of the party’s Jalandhar LS bypoll candidate Inder Iqbal Atwal.

State president Ashwani Sharma, BJP national secretary and state co-incharge Narinder Raina, BJP national executive member and former minister Manoranjan Kalia, state general secretary Rajesh Bagha, former minister and Jalandhar Central incharge Tikshan Sud began the Maha Sampark Abhiyan on day one.

Sharma started his campaign in the Phillaur area at Kurki and Goraya Mandal villages telling people about the schemes started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kalia, Sud and former UP minister Dr Mahinder Kumar Singh started the party campaign in Central Town, Jalandhar and Shakti Nagar Park.

Dr Narendra Raina campaigned in the Mandal No. 3 falling under the Jalandhar North constituency. Party state general secretary Rajesh Bagha campaigned in Bolina village.

During his campaign in Phillaur, Sharma said the law and order in the state had collapsed under AAP and the people wanted a better alternative.