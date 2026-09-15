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Home / Jalandhar / BJP begins preparations for ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ in Hoshiarpur

BJP begins preparations for ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ in Hoshiarpur

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 12:51 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Around 250 Anganwadi workers to participate in awareness event promoting women’s empowerment, child safety and a drug-free society. Image for representational purposes only.
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The Hoshiarpur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting at the party’s district office in Shastri Market here on Monday to discuss preparations for the ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ and allocation of duties among party workers.

District BJP president Nitin Gupta Nannu, who chaired the meeting, said the campaign was aimed at creating awareness among people about the harmful effects of drugs and mobilising public support for a drug-free Punjab.

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He said the BJP’s statewide campaign would cover all 117 Assembly constituencies. The party has announced four yatras, beginning September 18, with the campaign scheduled to conclude in Jalandhar on September 30. The second yatra, starting from Fatehgarh Sahib on September 19, will pass through Garhshankar, Chabbewal, Hoshiarpur, Sham Chaurasi, Dasuya, Mukerian and Urmar before reaching Jalandhar.

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Gupta said duties had been assigned to workers of various party wings and organisational units to ensure the success of the campaign. He urged workers to participate with unity and dedication.

He said the yatra was not merely a political programme but an effort to turn the fight against drugs into a mass movement. BJP workers would visit villages and urban areas to educate people, particularly the youth, about the social and health-related consequences of drug abuse. He appealed to the people of Punjab to extend their cooperation to the campaign and help build a drug-free state.

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