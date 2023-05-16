BJP, Cong jointly oppose MC Commissioner in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, MAY 15

In the ongoing protest of the Congress against Phagwara MC Commissioner Nayan Jassal, the BJP on Monday also joined it and held a joint dharna in front of her office for about five hours.

Wearing black badges and raising slogans, protesters demanded immediate transfer of the MC Commissioner and public apology for allegedly misbehaving with MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal.

The protesters said an MLA is an elected representative of the people and the MC Commissioner’s behavior with MLA Dhaliwal could not be tolerated at any cost. They announced that their dharna would continue on Tuesday also. Interestingly, during the five-hour dharna, MC Commissioner did not come to her office and sat in the Improvement Trust office as ADC, Phagwara, but as soon as dharna was lifted around 1.45 pm. She came to her MC office.

Despite repeated efforts, the MC Commissioner could not be contacted. Phagwara SDM Jai Inder Singh however, said the sincere efforts were being made to resolve the issue.

The prominent leaders of the Congress who joined today’s dharna included Phagwara city party president Gurjit Pal Walia, Mahila Congress ex-general secretary Shavinder Nischal, SC wing leader Vinod Vermani, Naresh Bhardwaj and Jatinder Vermani.

From the BJP, those who protested were state executive committee member Tejaswi Bhardwaj, former block president Ramesh Sachdeva, Nagar Council former president Balbhadar Sen Duggal, Mandal ex-president Pankaj Chawla, former councillor Anurag Mankhand and Raj Kumar Gupta.