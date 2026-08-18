Jalandhar: BJP delegation meets top cop over delivery boy’s death in bus accident

A BJP delegation led by Jalandhar BJP district president Ashok Sareen Hikki met senior police officials today regarding the death of a delivery boy, who was run over by a private bus.

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The delegation urged the authorities to take the matter seriously and ensure strong measures for road safety and traffic management in the city.

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North Assembly in-charge KD Bhandari, Councillor Gurdeep Fauji, Councillor Ravi Kumar, along with BJP mandal presidents and other party office-bearers, were present.

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BJP leaders stated that the safety of citizens must remain the highest priority. They demanded strict enforcement of restrictions on the entry and movement of heavy vehicles, trucks, buses, and other commercial transport vehicles in no-entry zones. They further suggested continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras and other modern technological tools installed at major no-entry points so that vehicles violating traffic regulations can be identified and legal action can be taken promptly.

Hikki said the departments concerned should issue clear guidelines regarding the movement of commercial buses. These guidelines should specifically define designated routes, no-entry zones, permitted timings, and traffic regulations. He emphasised that strict action must be taken against drivers and operators who violate these rules.

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He further stated that delivery personnel, auto-rickshaw drivers, two-wheeler riders and ordinary citizens travel on city roads every day. Therefore, traffic rules should not remain limited to paperwork but must be implemented effectively on the ground.

Former MLA KD Bhandari demanded that the bus accident be investigated impartially and that those found guilty be punished. He also urged the administration to establish an effective monitoring system for heavy and commercial vehicles to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

The BJP delegation emphasised that ensuring compliance with traffic regulations is not the responsibility of any one individual or group, but a matter directly related to the safety of every resident of Jalandhar.

Police Commissioner Satinder Singh informed the BJP leaders that the existing no-entry regulations apply to heavy vehicles, including trucks, but there are currently no specific no-entry guidelines for commercial buses. However, following this incident, discussions have already been initiated with the DC, MC, and other departments to introduce changes. New regulations will be framed and implemented at the earliest.

Among those present were Sushil Sharma, Raman Pabbi, Manish Vij, Bhagwant Prabhakar, Honey Kamboj, Krishan Dev Bhandari, RK Malhotra, Kulwant Sharma, Ashish Sehgal, Gurpreet and other BJP leaders and workers.