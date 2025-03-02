BJP dismisses AAP’s fight against drug as ‘political gimmick’

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday described the formation of a cabinet sub-committee to fight drugs in the state as yet another political gimmick being played by the AAP government.

Chugh said it took 36 months for the Bhagwant-Kejriwal led AAP government to take this step which should have been taken within 36 hours of assuming power in 2022.

Chugh ridiculed how Cabinet ministers would perform the task of police to check drug peddlers. Ever since the AAP government came to power in Punjab, drug mafias had flourished as much as the liquor mafias in Punjab. He said in fact a dope test needed to be conducted on the Cabinet committee members and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make sure if they meant business. He said after the party’s crushing defeat in Delhi Assembly elections, it had suddenly woken up to become hyperactive in Punjab. “This is a cosmetic exercise which will expose the AAO inefficiency and lack of commitment once again in days to come,” he said.

Chugh said it would be another pretext for the AAP government to splurge tax payers’ money on fake advertisements.