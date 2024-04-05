BJP district Mahila Morcha chief quits

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 4

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahila Morcha district chief Aarti Rajput has resigned from her post citing joining of Aam Aadmi Party MP Kumar Sushil Rinku and Jalandhar (West) MLA Sheetal Angural the saffron party as the reason.

Rajput went live on the FB to announce that she had given up her responsibility as she felt that the opinion sought from party leaders was not being valued. Rajput said she and party workers had campaigned against Rinku and Angural in the last elections and it would not be possible to support them now.

“I do not have any personal grudge against either of them, but I will not be able to discharge my duties under these circumstances,” she mentioned demanding that old party workers be given due respect, positions and more opportunities instead of the new entrants. This is first protest coming from within the BJP where workers and leaders are feeling uncomfortable since Rinku and Angural joined the party.

