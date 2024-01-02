BJP factionalism to the fore at Vande Bharat trial run

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 1

Despite claims of unity, deep factionalism in the BJP was witnessed at the Phagwara railway station when BJP activists went there to receive and welcome the Vande Bharat Express train.

BJP workers were seen divided in two different factions led by Anita Som Parkash, wife of Union Minister Som Parkash and former Union Minister Vijay Sampla. Former Mayor Arun Khosla was accompanying Anita Som Parkash while former BJP Block president Pankaj Chawla was accompanying Sampla.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Balbir Singh and Station Superintendent Davinder Singh, SDM Jashanjit Singh and DSP Jaspreet Singh were also present on the occasion.

Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal and his elder brother LPU Chairman Romesh Mittal were seen accompanying Som Parkash at Phagwara railway station.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #BJP #Phagwara