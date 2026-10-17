BJP govt needed to restore peace in Punjab: Ex-MP

Former MP and senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna has expressed concern over the law and order situation in Punjab, saying that rising crime incidents have created a sense of insecurity among the public.

Khanna said a BJP government was necessary to curb crime and restore peace in the state. Referring to Uttar Pradesh, he said Punjab also needed to strengthen its law enforcement system and ensure that criminals feared the law while ordinary citizens felt safe.

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He said a peaceful environment, effective law enforcement and public safety were essential for the progress of any state. A secure atmosphere would help promote trade, industry, employment and development, he added.

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Khanna said the people of Punjab expected better law and order and a secure future. He appealed to the public to bring the BJP to power in the state, claiming that this would help restore peace, prosperity and development in Punjab.