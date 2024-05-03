BJP harps on corruption charges against civic body

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 2

The BJP has accused the local municipal corporation of corruption and alleged misuse of funds worth crores granted by the Central Government for development works.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s state office in Jalandhar, party district president Sushil Sharma reiterated charges of bungling in the Smart City project and sought a high-level probe. He alleged that fake tractor-trailers plied in MC workshops, besides levelling charges of hiring fake staff and opening fake bank accounts against the civic body.

Sharma sought strict action against those found guilty of corrupt practices. Speaking on the occasion, Sheetal Angural, MLA from Jalandhar West, demanded from the MC Commissioner that action should be taken against MC officials who had squandered hardearned money of the people. Former MLA KD Bhandari also demanded a check on corruption in the MC. Bhandari said funds given by the Centre were misused by the MC.

Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, former MLA and state vice-president KD Bhandari, Jalandhar Lok Sabha convener and former district president Raman Pabbi, Subhash Sood, Amarjit Singh Amri and former Senior Deputy Mayor Kamaljit Singh Bhatia were present on the occasion.

