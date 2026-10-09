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Home / Jalandhar / BJP holds protest at Jalandhar MC office

BJP holds protest at Jalandhar MC office

Seeks White Paper on Smart City project

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:58 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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BJP leaders and workers hold a protest against alleged Smart City corruption at MC office in Jalandhar on Friday.Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
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Protesting against the alleged corruption in the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, irregularities in the Smart City project, the deteriorating sanitation and sewerage systems and lack of transparency in development works, BJP councillors today staged a massive protest at the Municipal Corporation office along with hundreds of supporters and party workers under the leadership of BJP Councillor Dal leader Manjit Singh Titu.

Jalandhar BJP president Ashok Sareen Hicky and BJP rural president Jagbir Brar were present during the protest. They alleged that the MC Commissioner and the officials concerned were unavailable in their offices during the demonstration. Subsequently, the BJP councillors pasted their memorandum of demands on the Commissioner's door to express resentment against the MC.

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The BJP leaders said the government should clarify its position on the observations and irregularities highlighted in the CAG report concerning the Smart City project. They also demanded a White Paper containing complete details of project expenditure, tenders, payments, investigations and action taken.

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The BJP further demanded that the status of the Vigilance investigation be made public, accountability be fixed and a time-bound action plan be announced to improve sanitation, sewerage, streetlighting and drinking water facilities in the city.

In addition, the party demanded the public disclosure of ward-wise details regarding sanctioned posts, deployed employees, vacant positions and pending recruitment backlogs for sanitation and sewerage staff.

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Titu, BJP Councillor, said people of Jalandhar wanted answers regarding the alleged scam and irregularities in the Jalandhar Smart City project. He alleged that the political alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress was preventing effective Vigilance action in corruption cases.

Hicky questioned Mayor Vaneet Dhir on the status of investigations and action in Smart City-related cases.

He said the Mayor and Municipal Corporation administration must issue a White Paper explaining how much money had been spent, how many projects had been completed, where complaints of irregularities had been reported, and what action had been taken so far.

Jagbir Brar said it was the BJP's responsibility to raise public issues collectively.

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