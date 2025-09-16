BJP holds protests at 17 locations in Jalandhar

The BJP on Monday held multiple protests in the city against the state government over the alleged misuse of Rs 12,000 crore released by the Centre under the Disaster Relief Management Funds.

Mandal-level party workers held protests at 17 sites across the city this evening at various locations, including Jyoti Chowk, Maqsudan Chowk, Kishanpura Chowk, Adda Hoshiarpur Chowk, Rama Mandi Chowk, Guru Nanakpura road, 66-feet road, Model House Chowk, bus stand and Shastri Chowk. The BJP workers raised slogans against the AAP government, sat on a dharna and demonstrated carrying placards in their hands. The placards carried the message "Who has swallowed Rs 12,000 cr?", "Why is the treasury empty?", "Hopes of Punjabis broken", "BJP feels pain of Punjabis", "Farmers demand justice" and "Mr Mann, return their rights".

The BJP leaders said they shall ensure that every penny released by the Centre is aptly used for the welfare of the peasantry. They alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his government were unable to run the show with complete transparency as promised by them. BJP state vice-president KD Bhandari said the party would launch a major agitation against the AAP government if the money meant for flood relief released by the Centre is not used by it honestly.