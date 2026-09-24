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Home / Jalandhar / BJP kicks off preparations for Shah's Sept 30 rally in Jalandhar

BJP kicks off preparations for Shah's Sept 30 rally in Jalandhar

2 lakh people expected/ 2000 buses, 50-acre venue planned for the event

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:42 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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BJP leaders hold bhumi pujan and ardas at the rally venue near GT Road at Paragpur in Jalandhar on Wednesday .Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
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Preparations for Home Minister Amit Shah's mega rally against drugs at Jalandhar on September 30, began today by the BJP of Jalandhar unit with a havan and path at the rally site.

The rally, expected to draw around two lakh people, will be held on a 50-55 acre site selected after months of inspections by party leaders and central teams. BJP leaders said around 40 acres would be used for a tented venue, while an additional 10 to 15 acres would be earmarked for parking.

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The rally, along with the ongoing ‘Nasha Mukt Yatra’, is being projected as the BJP’s major campaign against drug abuse ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the issue emerging as a key plank of the party’s outreach in the state.

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Leaders said the four anti-drug yatras being conducted across Punjab would culminate at the rally venue on September 30. Besides participants arriving through the yatras, around 2,000 buses carrying BJP workers and leaders from across the state are also expected to reach Jalandhar for the event.

While one of the yatras is expected to enter Jalandhar on September 29, members of that yatra are also expected to camp at Jalandhar overnight.

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The BJP also has plans to present drug-affected families from Jalandhar on the occasion.

Party leaders said elaborate arrangements are being made for parking, drinking water, medical assistance, security, seating and other essential facilities for the expected gathering. Central teams are expected to begin arriving from Thursday to review preparations and security arrangements at the venue.

The days before the rally have been marked by a series of ceremonies and mobilisation programmes. The four anti-drug yatras were flagged off earlier this month, while BJP workers lit earthen lamps across mandals and urban constituencies on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Apart from district urban and rural presidents Ashok Sareen Hicky and Jagbir Brar, leaders KD Bhandari, Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural, Sarabjit Makkar, Karamjit Chaudhary, Rajesh Kapoor, Amit Bhatia, among others were present.

Hicky said the venue had been selected after evaluating several locations. “All arrangements are being put in place to host people from across Punjab. The anti-drug rally is aimed at strengthening the BJP’s resolve to make Punjab drug-free,” he said.

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