BJP leader, 3 others hurt in group clash in Hoshiarpur

BJP district vice-president Ranjit Singh Rana and his associate were injured in a clash between two groups at Rana’s shop in Hoshiarpur on Tuesday night. Two persons from the other group also sustained injuries.

According to the police, Rana sustained head injuries during the clash, while his associate was also injured. Both have been admitted to a private hospital. The two injured persons from the other group have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur.

Advertisement

SHO (City) Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar said on Wednesday that the police were investigating the incident. He said the statements of the injured were yet to be recorded.

Advertisement

The SHO added that further action would be taken after recording their statements and examining the circumstances leading to the clash.