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Home / Jalandhar / BJP leader, associate injured in attack in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

BJP leader, associate injured in attack in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Ranjit Rana allegedly assaulted with sharp-edged weapons at his shop; police probe underway

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PTI
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:32 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Police are investigating the incident, and statements of the injured are yet to be recorded. Representative image/iStock
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BJP district vice-president Ranjit Singh Rana and his associate were injured after being allegedly attacked by unidentified men at his shop in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police said on Wednesday.

The attackers allegedly assaulted Rana on Tuesday night with sharp-edged weapons, leaving him with head injuries. His associate also sustained injuries in the incident.

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Both injured men were taken to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur for treatment, police said.

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Hoshiarpur (City) SHO Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar on Wednesday said the police were investigating the incident.

The statements of the injured were yet to be recorded, he said, adding that further action would be taken accordingly.

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