BJP leader Avinash Chander urges Ravneet Bittu to expedite rail bridge projects in Adampur, Phillaur

Senior BJP leader, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) and former MLA from the Kartarpur and Phillaur constituencies, Avinash Chander Kaler met Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu in New Delhi on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum seeking the construction of underbridges and overbridges at key railway crossings in the Phillaur, Kartarpur and Adampur Assembly constituencies.

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Kaler said prolonged closure of railway crossings in these constituencies causes severe traffic congestion, delays and difficulties during emergencies. He urged the Ministry to prioritise the construction of underbridges and overbridges at Vidhipur, Goraya, the railway crossing near Baba Sahib Ambedkar Chowk in Phillaur, the Phillaur-Bilga railway crossing and other major crossings, including Khurd in the Adampur Assembly constituency.

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Bittu assured Kaler that the Centre accords high priority to public convenience and infrastructure development. He said the Ministry of Railways would examine the demands and expedite the necessary procedures to provide a long-term solution to the problem of traffic bottlenecks at railway crossings in the three constituencies.

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Thanking the Minister, Kaler appreciated the ongoing railway infrastructure upgrades in the region. He said the Modi government is expanding modern railway infrastructure across Punjab while giving priority to projects that directly benefit the public. He added that the proposed underbridges and overbridges would improve traffic flow, reduce the risk of accidents and make daily commuting easier for lakhs of residents.