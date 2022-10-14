BJP leader held for remarks on sexual harassment victim

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 13

BJP leader Pardeep Khullar was arrested by the Commissionerate Police on Thursday for allegedly making inappropriate remarks on the complainant,

Harvinder Kaur Minty, in the sexual harassment case lodged against former Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla’s nephew, Ashu Sampla.

Minty had got an FIR lodged against Khullar under the Information Technology Act back in 2017. Even though the local court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Khullar, he still did not appear. Today, he reportedly surrendered before the Division Nunmber 6 police in Model Town.

The police arrested Khullar and produced him in the court after which he has been sent to judicial remand for 14 days. Earlier, another arrest was made in the case. Sheru, who according to Minty, was a close aide of Sampla, was also arrested. Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural is also an accused in the case.

Khullar is the vice-president of the district BJP unit. A staunch Hindu activist, the BJP leader runs a property business in the city. On his arrest, complainant Minty said it had restored her faith in the judicial system. She added that she had been following the matter with the police. “Sensing that the court had started the procedure to declare him a Proclaimed Offender, he perhaps chose not to resist his arrest today. His arrest has made my case stronger,” she said.