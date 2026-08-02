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Home / Jalandhar / BJP leader Khosla terms Maavan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana an ‘election slogan’

BJP leader Khosla terms Maavan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana an ‘election slogan’

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:11 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Senior BJP leader and former Mayor of Phagwara Arun Khosla launched a sharp attack on the Punjab Government over the implementation of the ‘Maavan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana’, alleging that the scheme had failed to meet the expectations of women across the state despite repeated assurances by the government.

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Addressing the media, Khosla said the state government had made tall claims that financial assistance under the scheme would be credited directly into the bank accounts of eligible women on August 1. However, he alleged that women spent the entire day waiting for notification alerts on their mobile phones, but not a single rupee was deposited into their accounts.

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He claimed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had been publicly announcing for several days that the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) would be initiated from Pathankot on August 1. According to Khosla, although the Chief Minister visited Pathankot on Saturday and returned, the promises made to women remained unfulfilled, leaving beneficiaries disappointed.

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Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party government, Khosla said that several promises made before the elections were gradually proving to be hollow. He accused the government of playing with the emotions of the people by creating false hopes and termed the ‘Maavan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana’ “nothing more than an election slogan.”

Khosla demanded that the Punjab Government immediately clarify the status of the scheme and explain when the commitments repeatedly made to the public would actually be fulfilled.

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