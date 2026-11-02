BJP leader Paramjit Thakur goes barefoot, carries lantern to highlight drug menace

Thakur's campaign has been drawing attention for its distinctive approach. For the past nearly three months, he has been travelling from his ancestral village Haled in Talwara to different villages and urban areas in his constituency. He sets out in his vehicle barefoot and continues his public outreach throughout the day without wearing shoes or slippers.

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For the past two months, he has also made a burning lantern an integral part of his campaign. He says the lantern symbolises his effort to awaken the government and society to the continuing problem of drug abuse in Punjab.

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Thakur said that although the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, had been making claims about making Punjab drug-free, much more needed to be done at the ground level to tackle the problem effectively and create public awareness.

He said he had pledged not to wear footwear until he completed his door-to-door outreach in every village and town falling under the Dasuya Assembly constituency.

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Accompanied by party workers, Thakur visits different localities daily, interacts with residents and discusses political strategy with BJP workers in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

His barefoot campaign and the use of a burning lantern to highlight the drug issue have become a talking point in the constituency.