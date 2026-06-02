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Home / Jalandhar / BJP leader provides relief to fire-hit Jamsher village

BJP leader provides relief to fire-hit Jamsher village

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:39 AM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill along with others others during his visit to Jamsher village.
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In a humanitarian outreach, BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who hails from Jalandhar, on Monday visited the site of the devastating fire that gutted several houses and claimed the life of a four-year-old child in Jamsher village near Jalandhar Cantt recently.

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On May 22, about 100 shanties of labourers had got burnt and about 30 families had been living without any shelter amid intense heat. Shergill, accompanied by BJP District President Sushil Sharma, District General Secretary Ashok Sareen, Rajesh Kapoor, Jass Johal, Mamta Lakhanpal, Naresh Walia and other party leaders, reached the affected area with essential relief material for the victims. The assistance included mattresses, cots, tarpaulins, fans, medicines, temporary doors and other emergency household necessities for families who lost their homes and belongings in the blaze.

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Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, Shergill said, "The loss of a four-year-old child in such a horrific incident is heart-breaking. Families who went to sleep peacefully woke up to flames, destruction and homelessness. The victims are not only coping with the loss of property but are also struggling without shelter, electricity, food and basic necessities amid the intense summer heat."

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He further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently stood by the poor, the vulnerable and those in distress. Inspired by his vision of compassionate governance, we have come here not for politics, but to ensure immediate relief and support for every affected family."

Shergill, along with Sushil Sharma and Ashok Sareen, personally interacted with the victims, listened to their concerns and assured them that the BJP would continue to stand firmly with them during this difficult period. They emphasised that relief efforts would continue in the coming days and that every possible assistance would be extended to help the affected families rebuild their lives.

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The BJP delegation also urged the administration to ensure the immediate rehabilitation of the displaced families, restoration of electricity and drinking water supply, and the provision of adequate food and medical assistance. Local residents appreciated the prompt distribution of relief material and welcomed the solidarity shown by BJP leaders during this hour of crisis.

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