DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / BJP leader targets AAP govt over Punjab’s law and order situation

BJP leader targets AAP govt over Punjab’s law and order situation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:21 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP leader and former state president Vijay Sampla addresses a press conference in Jalandhar. FILE PHOTO
Advertisement

BJP leader and former state president Vijay Sampla said maintaining law and order in Punjab was the responsibility of the state government. He accused Punjab ministers and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of targeting the Central Government instead of accounting for their four-and-a-half years in office. Sampla made the remarks in response to recent statements by AAP state president Aman Arora.

Sampla said Aman Arora’s repeated statements were allegedly tarnishing Punjab’s image. Raising a series of questions, he asked, “Who forced Gulzar in Sangrur to die by suicide? Who subjected Mohanjeet Shore to brutal third-degree torture for showing a black flag? Whom are the family members accusing of conspiring in the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota? Who is responsible for Bikramjit Singh’s death in Gurdaspur, and how did those who carried out a murderous attack on Lakhwinder Singh in Fatehgarh Sahib manage to escape accountability?”

Advertisement

Vijay Sampla said Aman Arora should gather the courage to step out of his air-conditioned residence, face the people of Punjab, and answer these questions.

Advertisement

Vijay Sampla said, “Mr Aman Arora, if you still have not understood that law and order is a state subject after serving as a minister for four-and-a-half years, then instead of reading scripted statements written by leaders in Delhi, you should consult someone knowledgeable before making public statements.”

Sampla said Aman Arora must not forget that maintaining law and order in Punjab is a primary responsibility of the state government. The state government cannot evade accountability for its failures by citing the responsibilities of the Central Government. The people of Punjab gave AAP the mandate to govern, not a licence to blame the Centre for every problem.

Advertisement

He further questioned the whereabouts of the AAP supremo, recalling that the leader had earlier claimed he could improve the law and order situation in Delhi if given control of the Delhi Police. Sampla asked why drugs, gangsterism and corruption remained major concerns in Punjab despite the state government having control over the Punjab Police.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts