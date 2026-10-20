BJP leader targets AAP govt over Punjab’s law and order situation

BJP leader and former state president Vijay Sampla said maintaining law and order in Punjab was the responsibility of the state government. He accused Punjab ministers and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of targeting the Central Government instead of accounting for their four-and-a-half years in office. Sampla made the remarks in response to recent statements by AAP state president Aman Arora.

Sampla said Aman Arora’s repeated statements were allegedly tarnishing Punjab’s image. Raising a series of questions, he asked, “Who forced Gulzar in Sangrur to die by suicide? Who subjected Mohanjeet Shore to brutal third-degree torture for showing a black flag? Whom are the family members accusing of conspiring in the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota? Who is responsible for Bikramjit Singh’s death in Gurdaspur, and how did those who carried out a murderous attack on Lakhwinder Singh in Fatehgarh Sahib manage to escape accountability?”

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Vijay Sampla said Aman Arora should gather the courage to step out of his air-conditioned residence, face the people of Punjab, and answer these questions.

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Vijay Sampla said, “Mr Aman Arora, if you still have not understood that law and order is a state subject after serving as a minister for four-and-a-half years, then instead of reading scripted statements written by leaders in Delhi, you should consult someone knowledgeable before making public statements.”

Sampla said Aman Arora must not forget that maintaining law and order in Punjab is a primary responsibility of the state government. The state government cannot evade accountability for its failures by citing the responsibilities of the Central Government. The people of Punjab gave AAP the mandate to govern, not a licence to blame the Centre for every problem.

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He further questioned the whereabouts of the AAP supremo, recalling that the leader had earlier claimed he could improve the law and order situation in Delhi if given control of the Delhi Police. Sampla asked why drugs, gangsterism and corruption remained major concerns in Punjab despite the state government having control over the Punjab Police.