DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / BJP leader to begin hunger strike in support of sanitation workers

BJP leader to begin hunger strike in support of sanitation workers

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:06 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Municipal Safai Karamchari Union, led by its president Jograj, on Monday submitted a memorandum to SDM Navjot Sharma in support of sanitation workers and demanded the dismissal of the DSP allegedly responsible for the police lathi-charge on sanitation workers during a protest in Barnala. The memorandum also announced the decision to launch an indefinite hunger strike over the issue.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, BJP leader Mahinder Thapar declared that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike outside the Municipal Corporation office in Phagwara at 10 am on Tuesday, August 4, in solidarity with the agitating sanitation workers. He said the fast would continue until the demands of the sanitation workers are accepted and justice is delivered.

Advertisement

Extending support to the ongoing agitation, Municipal Corporation Clerical Union president Manjit Kumar, chairman Deepak Sehajpal and senior vice-president Harvinder Pal said the clerical staff stood shoulder to shoulder with the sanitation workers in their struggle. They alleged that the Punjab Government has been continuously ignoring the genuine demands of Municipal Corporation employees for a long time, forcing them to intensify their protest.

Advertisement

Prominent members of the Valmiki community, including Krishan Kumar Hero, Dharamvir Sethi, Satpal Mattu and Roshan Lal Sethi, also joined the protest in support of the sanitation workers. They strongly condemned the alleged police action in Barnala, stating that the reported brutality against women, elderly persons and young sanitation workers was unacceptable and would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The speakers urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately dismiss the DSP who allegedly led the lathi-charge and to accept the pending demands of the striking Municipal Corporation employees without further delay. They said an early resolution of the agitation was essential not only to ensure justice for the employees but also to restore normal civic services.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts