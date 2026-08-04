BJP leader to begin hunger strike in support of sanitation workers

Municipal Safai Karamchari Union, led by its president Jograj, on Monday submitted a memorandum to SDM Navjot Sharma in support of sanitation workers and demanded the dismissal of the DSP allegedly responsible for the police lathi-charge on sanitation workers during a protest in Barnala. The memorandum also announced the decision to launch an indefinite hunger strike over the issue.

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Addressing the gathering, BJP leader Mahinder Thapar declared that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike outside the Municipal Corporation office in Phagwara at 10 am on Tuesday, August 4, in solidarity with the agitating sanitation workers. He said the fast would continue until the demands of the sanitation workers are accepted and justice is delivered.

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Extending support to the ongoing agitation, Municipal Corporation Clerical Union president Manjit Kumar, chairman Deepak Sehajpal and senior vice-president Harvinder Pal said the clerical staff stood shoulder to shoulder with the sanitation workers in their struggle. They alleged that the Punjab Government has been continuously ignoring the genuine demands of Municipal Corporation employees for a long time, forcing them to intensify their protest.

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Prominent members of the Valmiki community, including Krishan Kumar Hero, Dharamvir Sethi, Satpal Mattu and Roshan Lal Sethi, also joined the protest in support of the sanitation workers. They strongly condemned the alleged police action in Barnala, stating that the reported brutality against women, elderly persons and young sanitation workers was unacceptable and would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The speakers urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately dismiss the DSP who allegedly led the lathi-charge and to accept the pending demands of the striking Municipal Corporation employees without further delay. They said an early resolution of the agitation was essential not only to ensure justice for the employees but also to restore normal civic services.