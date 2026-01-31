DT
Winner Announced
Home / Jalandhar / BJP leader urges Union Minister to develop Shri Khuralgarh Sahib

BJP leader urges Union Minister to develop Shri Khuralgarh Sahib

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:55 AM Jan 31, 2026 IST
BJP leader Nimisha Mehta submits a demand for the development of Shri Khuralgarh Sahib to Union Minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat .
BJP halqa incharge of Garhshankar, Nimisha Mehta, on Thursday met Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajender Singh Shekhawat to submit a demand for the development of Shri Khuralgarh Sahib, the tapo sthan of Guru Ravidas, ahead of the 650th birth anniversary of the saint next year.

Submitting the demand letter to the minister, she said that Punjab has over 20 per cent Ravidassia population but the Doaba region of Punjab has over 30 per cent Ravidassia population. "Hoshiarpur district tops the chart which comprises over 38 per cent Ravidassia community and Shri Khuralgarh Sahib is part of Doaba region and Hoshiarpur district. Keeping in view the sentiments of the community, it is important to develop the shrine into a heritage destination", she said.

She said that the villages Basi and Khurali where the holy places namely Shri Charan Chhoh Ganga and Shri Khuralgarh Sahib are located, respectively, must be made heritage villages. She said that beautiful gates must be built on entrance of these villages.

She also brought to the notice of Shekhawat about the poor condition of the roads to Shri Khuralgarh Sahib. She said that currently that road to this place is a single lane built under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna and its dire need of the hour that this road gets converted into a 4 lane road as there are numerous accidents each year on this road.

There have been over 14 deaths in the accidents that occurred in last 4 years only because the road is quite narrow and unsafe in the hilly area. She said that lakhs of devotees from different parts of Punjab and other states visit this shrine every year and on the occasion of 650th Jayanti of Ravidas number of devotees visiting the shrine shall grow manifold. Therefore to ensure the safety of the public it is very important to build a safe road to this religious destination. The Union Minister assured BJP leader Nimisha Mehta that her demands would be considered.

Read what others can't

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

