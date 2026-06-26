BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna writes to Guv over missing Tricolour at Phagwara flag mast site

Former Rajya Sabha Member and senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna has formally raised the issue of the missing National Tricolour from the 105-foot-high flag mast near the Rest House in Phagwara with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking his immediate intervention.

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The matter, which has been a source of concern among residents, social activists and commuters for a considerable period, was prominently highlighted in The Tribune. The report drew attention to the empty high-mast structure, installed in 2015 as a symbol of patriotism and national pride and questioned the prolonged absence of the National Flag from one of the city’s most visible landmarks.

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Taking serious note of the report, Avinash Rai Khanna wrote a letter to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on June 2 4 urging him to ensure necessary action for the restoration of the National Tricolour at the site. In his communication, Khanna enclosed the newspaper report and described the issue as a matter concerning national sentiment and public pride. Khanna requested the Governor to direct the concerned authorities to restore the Tricolour at the earliest and also sought information regarding the action taken in the matter.

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The Tribune report had also highlighted concerns raised by former Mayor Arun Khosla and several social activists, who stressed that the National Flag represents the country’s unity, sovereignty and the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and members of the armed forces. They urged authorities to establish a permanent maintenance mechanism to ensure uninterrupted display of the Tricolour.

Residents expressed hope that the Governor’s office and the district administration would take prompt measures to restore the National Flag and ensure that the landmark once again reflects the patriotic spirit for which it was originally established.