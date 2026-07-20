DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / BJP leaders detained ahead of CM’s Nakodar visit, released later

BJP leaders detained ahead of CM’s Nakodar visit, released later

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:51 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP leaders being detained by Jalandhar police on Sunday.
Advertisement

BJP leaders heading to Nakodar to show black flags to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over incessant power cuts were detained by Jalandhar police on Sunday afternoon. They were released around 5.30 pm.

Advertisement

The protest was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lambra Mandal and was led by senior party leader Mandeep Bakshi. The demonstrators planned to wave black flags at the Chief Minister in protest against the escalating power outages in Punjab and the severe hardships faced by the general public.

Advertisement

They were to hold the protest on the side-lines of Mann's visit to Dera Laal Badshah at Nakodar, where the CM paid obeisance today. The police administration deployed a heavy force even before the protest began. As Bakshi set out from the mandal office with his associates, they were intercepted by the Lambra police and taken to the Lambra police station, after which they were subsequently taken to the Mand police post at Maqsudan.

Advertisement

BJP leaders stated that the people of the state are distressed by the power crisis, yet the government is attempting to suppress voices of dissent instead of addressing the public's grievances. They sought that the government focus should on resolving issues rather than detaining those raising a voice.

BJP leader Mandeep Bakshi said, "We had plans to gather for a peaceful protest against the CM at Nakodar. I, along with my associates gathered at Lambra where a heavy police force was present. We were detained by the police and prevented from heading to the protest site. I was taken to Mand police station. We were let off at about 5.30 pm."

Advertisement

After being released, the leaders staged a protest at Basti Danishmandan.

BJP leader Mandeep Bakshi said, "People are sick of power cuts. Industrialists, traders and farmers are facing the brunt. We're getting 2 to 5 hours of cuts daily at Lambra and day-long cuts at Basti Danishmandan too."

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts