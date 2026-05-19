BJP leaders extend support to sanitation workers’ stir

The ongoing dharna by the Safai Karamchari Union outside the Municipal Corporation Office in Phagwara, which began on May 11, over the fulfilment of various demands of sanitation workers, continued on Sunday with hundreds of union members participating in the protest.

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In a significant political development, several local leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party joined the protest programme in support of the agitating sanitation workers. Those who attended included Vijay Sampla, former chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes; Anurag Mankhand; Ashu Sampla; and Ashu Puri, besides 10 to 15 other BJP workers and supporters.

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Addressing the gathering, Ashu Sampla said that the BJP has always stood firmly with the Scheduled Caste community of Punjab. He strongly criticised the AAP-led Punjab Government, alleging that public funds were being misused for personal advertisements. He further alleged that the menace of drugs had increased under the present government and claimed that the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated continuously during the AAP regime.

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Speaking during the protest programme, Anurag Mankhand urged the leaders of the Safai Karamchari Union to submit their demands to the BJP office so that these could be incorporated into the party manifesto. He assured the protesters that if the BJP forms the government in the upcoming Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, their demands would be fulfilled on a priority basis.

Ashu Sampla further stated that it was the BJP government which upgraded the five pilgrimage sites associated with BR Ambedkar. During the programme, Vijay Sampla donated Rs 21,000 while Anurag Mankhand contributed Rs 11,000 to the Safai Karamchari Union Phagwara for the welfare of sanitation workers.

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Shiv Sena Punjab too backs safai karamcharis’

Shiv Sena Punjab on Monday extended support to the ongoing indefinite strike by corporation employees and sanitation workers in Phagwara and urged the Punjab Government to immediately accept their genuine demands and end the deadlock.

Joining the protest demonstration, Shiv Sena Punjab senior state vice-president Inderjit Karwal, senior vice-president Rajesh Palta, state spokesperson Vipin Sharma, along with Ashok Ahuja and city president Ankur Bedi, termed the demands of the corporation employees and sanitation workers as completely justified. The leaders expressed serious concern over the deteriorating sanitation system in the city due to the prolonged strike and alleged that the Punjab Government and Municipal Corporation administration have failed to address the crisis despite the worsening conditions.

They said Phagwara has virtually turned into a dumping ground over the past several days as heaps of garbage continue to pile up in markets, residential areas and along major roads.

Criticising the functioning of the administration, Shiv Sena leaders warned that the prevailing unhygienic conditions could trigger the outbreak of diseases if immediate corrective measures are not taken. They said the negligence of the government and the sluggish approach of the administration are further aggravating the crisis in the city.

Expressing solidarity with the agitating employees, Inderjit Karwal and Rajesh Palta said corporation employees and sanitation workers have been struggling for their rights for a long time, but the government has continuously ignored their demands, forcing them to resort to an indefinite strike.

The Shiv Sena leaders appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party government to hold talks with representatives of the striking unions and immediately accept their legitimate demands so that normal sanitation services can be restored.