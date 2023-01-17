BJP leaders hold protest across district over law and order

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 16

Led by its district president Sushil Sharma, the BJP today held a protest across all mandals (circles) and constituencies of the district against what the party described as deteriorating law and order situation. BJP state vice-president Rakesh Rathour, state secretary Anil Sachar, spokesperson Mahendra Bhagat, former MLA and senior BJP leader KD Bhandari, former district president Raman Pabbi, Amit Arora, Darshan Bhagat, Raju Mago and Yogesh Malhotra, among others, were present on the occasion.

The dharnas were held at Gopal Nagar, Lamma Pind Chowk, Dhilwan Chowk, Rama Mandi Chowk, Maik Market, Bharat Nagar, Domoria bridge, Jyoti Chowk, Babu Jagjivan Ram Chowk, 120 Feet Road, Ghah Mandi Chowk, Mata Rani Chowk, Model House, Deep Nagar and Kukki Dhab, among other areas of the city. BJP district president Sushil Kumar voiced concern over the increasing incidents of crime. Party leader Rakesh Rathour said hooliganism and chaos was prevailing in the state and even the police seemed helpless. Snatching was rampant and gangsters seemed emboldened, he alleged.

Anil Sacchar also flayed the AAP government and said people were apprehensive due to rising crime.

The leaders demanded that the state government put an immediate end to such incidents to restore the faith of the people in the system of governance.