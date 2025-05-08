DT
PT
BJP leaders laud armed forces

BJP leaders laud armed forces

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 07:50 AM May 08, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Senior leaders of the BJP praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for carrying out effective strikes against terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK.

The strikes, according to BJP leaders, were a direct response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Former Union Minister Som Parkash, former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna and other party leaders, including Vijay Sampla, Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal, Anil Sareen, Parminder Mehta and Manoranjan Kalia, jointly hailed the operation.

