BJP leaders laud armed forces

Senior leaders of the BJP praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for carrying out effective strikes against terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK.

The strikes, according to BJP leaders, were a direct response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Former Union Minister Som Parkash, former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna and other party leaders, including Vijay Sampla, Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal, Anil Sareen, Parminder Mehta and Manoranjan Kalia, jointly hailed the operation.