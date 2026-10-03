BJP leaders mourn death of activist at Shah’s Jalandhar rally

Home Minister Amir Shah’s rally in Jalandhar on September 30 saw the tragic demise of BJP activist Rajneesh Sehgal. BJP leaders and workers attended Sehgal’s last rites in Jalandhar on Thursday. In a display of cross-party solidarity, AAP leaders also offered their condolences to the family of the deceased BJP worker.

Rajneesh Sehgal, a 52-year-old IT state executive member of the BJP, suddenly collapsed during the security checks at the venue ahead of the Home Minister’s address on September 30. The former convenor of the party’s state IT Cell had spent weeks in preparation for the event. He had been serving the BJP for decades.

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Sehgal’s demise was condoled by state BJP president Kewal Dhillon as he paid special tributes to him from the stage during the rally. BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh and Jalandhar district urban president Ashok Sareen also expressed his condolences by calling Sehgal’s family on the day of his demise.

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BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia, KD Bhandari, Sheetal Angural, Ashok Sareen Hikky, Sarabjit Makkar and Jagbir Brar attended Sehgal’s last rites in Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders Deepak Bali (cultural advisor) and Rajwinder Kaur Thiara sat on a durrie with Sehgal’s family members and condoled his passing.

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Why demand CBI probe into LPU vandalism: Bali

When questioned about LPU chancellor Ashok Mittal’s demand for a CBI probe into the vandalism at the university, AAP leader Bali said, “What happened at LPU was a result of students’ frustration.” Bali added, “They remembered the CBI after the Punjab Police stopped the rampage and brought the situation under control. Why didn’t they remember CBI when the rampage was ongoing? LPU has a strictly guarded and gated campus and no one is allowed inside. Then how did people come from outside? Mittal Sahib must reflect on what went wrong inside.”