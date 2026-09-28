BJP leaders targets AAP over Punjab’s drug crisis

BJP Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of failing to check the drug menace and alleged that party leader Arvind Kejriwal had “betrayed” the people of the state.

Addressing a rally in Mukerian on the eighth day of the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, Parihar alleged that drug smugglers were operating freely in Punjab. She also criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his alleged consumption of alcohol, questioning how strict action against drugs could be expected under such circumstances.

Advertisement

Recalling the killing of her father and uncle by terrorists, Parihar said Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed a transformation after the abrogation of Article 370. She claimed that the region was now witnessing greater focus on development, employment and opportunities for youth. She called upon Punjabis to work for a similar transformation in the state.

Advertisement

Senior BJP leader Vijay Sampla alleged that drugs were being sold through home delivery and claimed that sarpanches raising their voice against the menace were being targeted. Pathankot MLA and former Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the yatra was aimed at creating awareness among people and protecting Punjab’s youth from drugs.

Mukerian MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan said drug smugglers had “only four months left” and claimed that they would be jailed if the BJP came to power. Punjab BJP general secretary Parminder Brar, district president Sanjeev Minhas and other party leaders were present. The gathering also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.