BJP marks 44th foundation day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

On a call given by state BJP president Ashwani Sharma, party workers celebrated the 44th foundation day of the party. Ashwani Sharma hoisted the party flag at an event held in Dayalpur village in the Kartapur constituency. The workers listened to a live address by the Prime Minister on the occasion.

State vice-president Rakesh Rathour, former district president Raman Pabbi, BJP leader Amarjit Amri, among others were present on the occasion.

The BJP president said the party under national president JP Nadda would start a ‘sadbhavna campaign’ dedicated to Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary from April 6 to April 14. He said under the campaign various programmes would be held across the state and on April 14, after the PM’s address, the party workers would hold a seminar on the party’s history and achievements.

Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary would be celebrated at booth level, he added. He called on the workers to invite people to participate in the upcoming events from their respective areas.