BJP mounts attack on AAP govt, CM Mann in Hoshiarpur

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest and burnt an effigy of the Punjab Government at Ghanta Ghar Chowk on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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The protest was led by district BJP president Satish Bawa. Senior party leaders, including former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, former Cabinet Minister Tikshan Sud, former Minister Mahinder Kaur Joshi, former Mayor Shiv Sood, Dr Dilbag Rai and several other party functionaries, participated in the demonstration.

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The protesters marched from the BJP office in Shastri Market to Ghanta Ghar Chowk, raising slogans such as “Punjab Government Down Down”, “Stop Atrocities Against Dalits”, “Punish Those Responsible for the Pharmacy Paper Leak”, and “Chief Minister, Resign”.

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BJP leaders alleged that the AAP-led Punjab Government was adopting double standards. They claimed that while AAP leaders criticise the Central Government over examination paper leaks, similar incidents in Punjab have not been dealt with seriously.

The BJP leaders also alleged that the state government had failed to protect the interests of Dalits and ensure the safety of women. Demanding that CM Mann resign on moral grounds, they also urged him and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal to issue a public apology to the Dalit community and women.