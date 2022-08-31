BJP objects to 'Vatan' in name of Punjab sports meet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 30

Former BJP state president and minister Manoranjan Kalia has condemned the AAP government for choosing the name ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ for the mega sports event, which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister yesterday.

Kalia said, “The translation of word ‘Vatan’ in English means ‘country’ or ‘nation.’ It smacks of mischief of the mind of the one who suggested incorporating the word ‘Vatan’ in the nomenclature, and also the who accepted the proposal in the AAP government. Punjab is a state in India, and not an independent country. Instead of using the word ‘Vatan’ in the title of the sports event, it should have been ‘Khedan Pradesh Punjab Diyan’.”

Meanwhile, a local literature expert associated with the AAP, said: “’Desh Punjab’ is used in common parlance. Likewise, Vatan Punjab does not indicate any separatist approach of the government either.”