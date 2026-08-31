DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / BJP organises 137th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 140 locations in city

BJP organises 137th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 140 locations in city

Party office-bearers, mandal presidents, morcha leaders, councillors, booth-level workers and a large number of citizens participated in programmes

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:47 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP leaders attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ event in Jalandhar on Sunday.
Advertisement

Under the leadership of BJP Jalandhar urban district president Ashok Sareen Hickkey, and with the guidance of vice-presidents Bhupinder Kumar, Davinder Bhardwaj and Manish Vij, along with district general secretary Rajesh Kapoor, the 137th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio programme, “Mann Ki Baat”, was organised at more than 140 locations across Jalandhar city.

Advertisement

The programme was held at around 40 locations in Jalandhar Central and 50 locations across the Jalandhar North and West constituencies. BJP office-bearers, mandal presidents, morcha leaders, councillors, booth-level workers and a large number of citizens participated in the programmes and listened to the Prime Minister’s address.

Advertisement

BJP Punjab state organisation general secretary Srinivasulu, zonal in-charge and state general secretary Parminder Singh Brar, and national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill attended programmes at various venues, where they listened to the Prime Minister’s message along with party workers and members of the public.

Advertisement

District president Ashok Sareen Hickkey said that “Mann Ki Baat” had emerged as a unique platform connecting millions of Indians and strengthening the spirit of positive social change, public participation and the principle of “Nation First”. He said the programme being organised at more than 140 locations in Jalandhar reflected the strength of the BJP organisation and the dedication of its workers.

State organisation general secretary Srinivasulu said through “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought national recognition to the extraordinary achievements of ordinary citizens. He said the programme continued to inspire youth, women, farmers and people from every section of society. He emphasised that every BJP worker remained committed to taking the Prime Minister’s message to every household.

Advertisement

Parminder Singh Brar said “Mann Ki Baat” was not merely a radio programme but a reflection of the nation’s collective consciousness. “The issues highlighted by the Prime Minister encourage social awareness, strengthen citizens’ sense of duty and reinforce the vision of a Developed India (Viksit Bharat),” he said. He added that BJP workers were continuously engaging with the public and promoting the ideals of service, good governance and national interest.

Senior BJP leaders, including Jaiveer Shergill, Parminder Singh Brar, Manoranjan Kalia, Rakesh Rathore, Sheetal Angural, KD Bhandari and Manjeet Singh Titu, also participated in programmes organised at different locations across the city.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts