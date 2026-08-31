BJP organises 137th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 140 locations in city

Under the leadership of BJP Jalandhar urban district president Ashok Sareen Hickkey, and with the guidance of vice-presidents Bhupinder Kumar, Davinder Bhardwaj and Manish Vij, along with district general secretary Rajesh Kapoor, the 137th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio programme, “Mann Ki Baat”, was organised at more than 140 locations across Jalandhar city.

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The programme was held at around 40 locations in Jalandhar Central and 50 locations across the Jalandhar North and West constituencies. BJP office-bearers, mandal presidents, morcha leaders, councillors, booth-level workers and a large number of citizens participated in the programmes and listened to the Prime Minister’s address.

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BJP Punjab state organisation general secretary Srinivasulu, zonal in-charge and state general secretary Parminder Singh Brar, and national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill attended programmes at various venues, where they listened to the Prime Minister’s message along with party workers and members of the public.

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District president Ashok Sareen Hickkey said that “Mann Ki Baat” had emerged as a unique platform connecting millions of Indians and strengthening the spirit of positive social change, public participation and the principle of “Nation First”. He said the programme being organised at more than 140 locations in Jalandhar reflected the strength of the BJP organisation and the dedication of its workers.

State organisation general secretary Srinivasulu said through “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought national recognition to the extraordinary achievements of ordinary citizens. He said the programme continued to inspire youth, women, farmers and people from every section of society. He emphasised that every BJP worker remained committed to taking the Prime Minister’s message to every household.

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Parminder Singh Brar said “Mann Ki Baat” was not merely a radio programme but a reflection of the nation’s collective consciousness. “The issues highlighted by the Prime Minister encourage social awareness, strengthen citizens’ sense of duty and reinforce the vision of a Developed India (Viksit Bharat),” he said. He added that BJP workers were continuously engaging with the public and promoting the ideals of service, good governance and national interest.

Senior BJP leaders, including Jaiveer Shergill, Parminder Singh Brar, Manoranjan Kalia, Rakesh Rathore, Sheetal Angural, KD Bhandari and Manjeet Singh Titu, also participated in programmes organised at different locations across the city.